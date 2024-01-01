Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 SR5 for sale in Renfrew, ON

2019 Toyota Tacoma

46,410 KM

Details Features

$39,513

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 SR5

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller

$39,513

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,410KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN1KX173011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Warranty

0 MO/ KM BASIC
0 MO/ KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Renfrew, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 38,263 KM $29,513 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PKG for sale in Renfrew, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PKG 51,023 KM $33,913 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE PKG AWD for sale in Renfrew, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE PKG AWD 42,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,513

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma