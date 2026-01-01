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2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,743 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
14220624

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,743KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED0LZ107085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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613-432-3684

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500