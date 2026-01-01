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2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
124,743KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED0LZ107085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500