$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Crew Cab 4X4
Location
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8259987
- Stock #: 30708
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK1LZ237447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION" LOW MILEAGE !!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Security Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry
