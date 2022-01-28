Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,738 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

Custom Crew Cab 4X4

Location

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8259987
  Stock #: 30708
  VIN: 1GCPYBEK1LZ237447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30708
  • Mileage 22,738 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION" LOW MILEAGE !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Security Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

