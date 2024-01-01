$31,684+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
2020 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$31,684
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX5LL257452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33977
- Mileage 69,553 KM
Vehicle Description
"SHOWROOM CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
2020 GMC Terrain