"SHOWROOM CONDITION"

2020 GMC Terrain

69,553 KM

$31,684

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

2020 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$31,684

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX5LL257452

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33977
  • Mileage 69,553 KM

"SHOWROOM CONDITION"

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-XXXX

613-432-3684

$31,684

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2020 GMC Terrain