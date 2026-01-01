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2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,582KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG0MW516652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36840
- Mileage 122,582 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2021 Jeep Wrangler