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2021 Jeep Wrangler

122,582 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14110747

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,582KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG0MW516652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36840
  • Mileage 122,582 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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613-432-3684

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2021 Jeep Wrangler