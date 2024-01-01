Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

20,933 KM

Details Features

$26,513

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

$26,513

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,933KM
VIN JTN4KMBE8M3130184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-432-3748

$26,513

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

2021 Toyota Corolla