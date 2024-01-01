$26,513+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Location
George Jackson
159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
613-432-3748
Used
20,933KM
VIN JTN4KMBE8M3130184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Warranty
36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN
