Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota RAV4

38,229 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,229KM
Used
VIN 2T3D1RFV9MC158040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T0024
  • Mileage 38,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID XSE TECHNOLOGY PAC for sale in Renfrew, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID XSE TECHNOLOGY PAC 112,167 KM $32,489 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Renfrew, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 20,222 KM $34,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Renfrew, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 38,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4