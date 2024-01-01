Menu
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

2022 Chevrolet Express 2500

84,278 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500

HD LT Crew Cab 4X4 Diesel

2022 Chevrolet Express 2500

HD LT Crew Cab 4X4 Diesel

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1YNEY8NF127558

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,278 KM

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Safety

Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-XXXX

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2022 Chevrolet Express 2500