$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500
HD LT Crew Cab 4X4 Diesel
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
Used
84,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1YNEY8NF127558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,278 KM
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Safety
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500