Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Renfrew, ON

2022 Toyota RAV4

90,999 KM

Details Features

$31,513

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller

$31,513

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,999KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV8NW271106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Warranty

0 MO/ KM BASIC
0 MO/ KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Renfrew, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 90,999 KM $31,513 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 SR5 for sale in Renfrew, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 SR5 46,410 KM $39,513 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Renfrew, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 96,662 KM $20,013 + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,513

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4