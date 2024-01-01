Menu
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma DBL CAB SR5/TRD for sale in Renfrew, ON

2022 Toyota Tacoma

30,407 KM

Details Features

$47,013

+ tax & licensing
Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Used
30,407KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BNXNT011500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

