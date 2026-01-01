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<p>2024 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD</p>

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

80,406 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

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14519935

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXXEG0RL320456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 80,406 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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613-432-XXXX

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613-432-3684

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2024 Chevrolet Equinox