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<p>2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD</p>

2026 Chevrolet Trax

179 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Chevrolet Trax

1RS

Watch This Vehicle
14519941

2026 Chevrolet Trax

1RS

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LGE21TC218019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 37167
  • Mileage 179 KM

Vehicle Description

2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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613-432-XXXX

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613-432-3684

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Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2026 Chevrolet Trax