$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Chevrolet Trax
1RS
2026 Chevrolet Trax
1RS
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LGE21TC218019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 37167
- Mileage 179 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2026 Chevrolet Trax