1985 Pontiac Fiero

131,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

1985 Pontiac Fiero GT

1985 Pontiac Fiero

GT

1985 Pontiac Fiero

GT

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261457
  • VIN: 1G2PG3793FP268903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige & Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Find! This 1985 Pontiac Fiero GT is still in great shape, inside & out. It is still in original condition. Great project vehicle. It has the famous 2.8L engine, mated to an automatic transmisison & ONLY has 131,000 km's! The brakes and pads were just recently replaced. STILL RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! It has a clean CARFAX hsitory report, no accidents reported.

 

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Alloy Wheels
High Output

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

