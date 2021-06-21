+ taxes & licensing
416-878-2277
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Rare Find! This 1985 Pontiac Fiero GT is still in great shape, inside & out. It is still in original condition. Great project vehicle. It has the famous 2.8L engine, mated to an automatic transmisison & ONLY has 131,000 km's! The brakes and pads were just recently replaced. STILL RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! It has a clean CARFAX hsitory report, no accidents reported. Call to book an appointment and for more information on the vehicle.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5