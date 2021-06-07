Menu
1992 Jeep Wrangler

220,000 KM

Details Description

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

1992 Jeep Wrangler

1992 Jeep Wrangler

YJ

1992 Jeep Wrangler

YJ

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7337618
  VIN: 2J4FY19P3NJ526199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour WHITE & GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

I am selling this 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ AS-IS. The motor & transmission work perfect. The motor is a 4 cylinder, 2.5 Litre, & it has a 5-speed manual transmission. The tires also are in great shape, good tread depth still left on them.

The Jeep is currently not at my dealership, so please DO NOT come to my dealership, without calling, and also because we book by APPOINTMENT ONLY, due to COVID-19.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Mike at 416-878-2277.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

