416-878-2277
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
I am selling this 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ AS-IS. The motor & transmission work perfect. The motor is a 4 cylinder, 2.5 Litre, & it has a 5-speed manual transmission. The tires also are in great shape, good tread depth still left on them.
The Jeep is currently not at my dealership, so please DO NOT come to my dealership, without calling, and also because we book by APPOINTMENT ONLY, due to COVID-19.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call Mike at 416-878-2277.
