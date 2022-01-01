+ taxes & licensing
416-878-2277
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Super clean, CLASSIC 1994 GMC Sierra 1500. It has been VERY well maintained, mechanically & the interior is still in amazing condition, all original. The frame & floor, are in excellent shape! A/C & heat work perfectly. Runs and drives fantastic, and it has already been certified! It has a 4.3, V6 engine, with an automatic transmission. Please call for details and to book an appointment.
The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5