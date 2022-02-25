$7,999+ tax & licensing
1994 GMC Sierra 1500
4.3~V6~CLEAN CAR HISTORY~CERTIFIED!
Mikate Motors
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2GTEC19Z1R1554873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 368,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean, CLASSIC 1994 GMC Sierra 1500. It has been VERY well maintained, mechanically & the interior is still in amazing condition, all original. The frame & floor, are in excellent shape! A/C & heat work perfectly. Runs and drives fantastic, and it has already been certified! It has a 4.3, V6 engine, with an automatic transmission. Please call for details and to book an appointment.
The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
