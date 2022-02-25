Menu
1994 GMC Sierra 1500

368,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

4.3~V6~CLEAN CAR HISTORY~CERTIFIED!

4.3~V6~CLEAN CAR HISTORY~CERTIFIED!

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

368,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367750
  • VIN: 2GTEC19Z1R1554873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 368,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, CLASSIC 1994 GMC Sierra 1500. It has been VERY well maintained, mechanically & the interior is still in amazing condition, all original. The frame & floor, are in excellent shape! A/C & heat work perfectly. Runs and drives fantastic, and it has already been certified! It has a 4.3, V6 engine, with an automatic transmission. Please call for details and to book an appointment.

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

