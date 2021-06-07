+ taxes & licensing
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
RARE FIND! Super clean, immaculate, 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Hard Top Convertible, with 176,000 km's! it has the classic 5.7L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, & has 300 horsepower! It has been kept, in PRESTINE condition over the years. It has only been driven in warm weather conditions, and put away in garage storage during the fall & winter. It has great power & luxury options, such as power leather seating, power windows, locks & mirrors, an updated radio, alloy rims, plus much more. Clean CarFax history report, no accidents reported, original paint. Only 1 available, it will not last long! Call for details & availability.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
