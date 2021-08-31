Menu
1995 Chevrolet Corvette

177,000 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE~5.7L~300HP~LT1

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE~5.7L~300HP~LT1

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7817355
  VIN: 1G1YY22P8S5114672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE FIND! Super clean, immaculate, 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Hard Top Convertible, with 177,000 km's! it has the classic 5.7L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, & has 300 horsepower! It has been kept, in PRESTINE condition over the years. It has only been driven in warm weather conditions, and put away in garage storage during the fall & winter. It has great power & luxury options, such as power leather seating, power windows, locks & mirrors, an updated radio, alloy rims, plus much more. Clean Car history report, no accidents reported, original paint. Call for details & availability.

 

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Steering
Leather Seats
CD Player

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

