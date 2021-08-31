1995 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8049553

8049553 VIN: 1G1YY22P8S5114673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.