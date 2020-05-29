Menu
2002 Ford Thunderbird

2002 Ford Thunderbird

ROADSTER

2002 Ford Thunderbird

ROADSTER

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

  • 146,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5050533
  • VIN: 1FAHP60A32Y129385
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

A RARE FIND!! THESE RETRO BABY BIRDS ARE STYLED AFTER THE 1955-56-57 MODELS. THOSE OLD ARE GREAT TO LOOK AT BUT DRIVE LIKE AN OLD CAR. THESE ONE ARE STYLED AFTER THOSE CLASSICS BUT DRIVE LIKE A NEW VEHICLE. IT'S A WIN WIN  SITUATION. This  classic is loaded with power and luxury items as power convertible top, air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, power locks, tilt, cruise, control, 6 pack cd changer, remote entry, air bags, security system and the list goes on. Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history that is only going to go up in value in the years to come. You better hurry as only one is available at this great price.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

