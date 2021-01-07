Menu
2002 Ford Thunderbird

146,000 KM

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

ROADSTER

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6412922
  • VIN: 1FAHP60A32Y129391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A RARE FIND!! THESE RETRO BABY BIRDS ARE STYLED AFTER THE 1955-56-57 MODELS. THOSE OLD ARE GREAT TO LOOK AT BUT DRIVE LIKE AN OLD CAR. THESE ONE ARE STYLED AFTER THOSE CLASSICS BUT DRIVE LIKE A NEW VEHICLE. IT'S A WIN WIN  SITUATION. This  classic is loaded with power and luxury items as power convertible top, air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, power locks, tilt, cruise, control, 6 pack cd changer, remote entry, air bags, security system and the list goes on. Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history that is only going to go up in value in the years to come. You better hurry as only one is available at this great price.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

