2003 Dodge Dakota

205,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2003 Dodge Dakota

2003 Dodge Dakota

SPORT 4X4 Club Cab 3.9L V6 Auto Certified 205,000K

2003 Dodge Dakota

SPORT 4X4 Club Cab 3.9L V6 Auto Certified 205,000K

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8329188
  Stock #: 1948
  VIN: 1D7HG32XX3S128934

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

205,000 Kilometers, 3.9L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Club Cab, SPORT Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Box Liner, Roll Pan, Dual Magnaflow Exhaust, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

