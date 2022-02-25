$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
2003 Dodge Dakota
SPORT 4X4 Club Cab 3.9L V6 Auto Certified 205,000K
Location
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8329188
- Stock #: 1948
- VIN: 1D7HG32XX3S128934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
205,000 Kilometers, 3.9L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Club Cab, SPORT Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Box Liner, Roll Pan, Dual Magnaflow Exhaust, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
