2003 Jeep Liberty

229,000 KM

Details

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2003 Jeep Liberty

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010026
  • VIN: 1J4GL58K63W581011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! This a real deal, 4 Wheel Drive Jeep! Not like those ones that are all wheel drive!! You can leave the Jeep in rear wheel drive and with a shift of the lever, you can put it into 4 wheel drive, high or low for any weather condition or problem you may be in. You are in total control! This top of the line Limited model is well equipped with power and luxury options. Nice and clean in and out . A must see. You certify you save! This 2003 Jeep Patriot Limited has been well maintained. Runs & drives fantastic, 4X4 works perfectly. Super clean, in & out! Only 1 Jeep available at this LOW LOW price! Come in and make an offer today!! Can be certified for an additional cost. Call for details.

 

 

 

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

