2003 Mercury Grand Marquis

134,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277





LSE 4.6L V8 Loaded Leather Certified ONLY 134,000K



LSE 4.6L V8 Loaded Leather Certified ONLY 134,000K

Location



1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244264
  • Stock #: 1943
  • VIN: 2MEHM75W03X624852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 134,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, LSE Performance Package, Dual Exhaust, Buckets and Console, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Alloy Wheels, Exceptional Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, fully Certified, Ready To Go!. Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Transmission Overdrive Switch





1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

