2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cell Phone Hookup

Convertible Hardtop

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

