2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

416-878-2277
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
A RARE FIND!! THESE CLASSIC MERCEDES V8 SL 500 CONVERTIBLE HARD TOPS, ARE A TIMELESS CLASSIC. This top dog was over $120,000.00 when it was brand new and is available today for ONLY $19,999. This southern Florida beauty has ONLY been driven in fair weather, & has just a mere 128,000 KM on it. It is loaded with power and luxury items such as power convertible hard top, blue tooth, GPS, air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, power locks, tilt, cruise, control, CD changer, remote entry, air bags, security system, plus way more! Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history. You better hurry as only one is available at this great price.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
