2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

127,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

5.0L

5.0L

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5743764
  • VIN: WDBSK75F04F069785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A RARE FIND!! THESE CLASSIC MERCEDES V8 SL 500 CONVERTIBLE HARD TOPS, ARE A TIMELESS CLASSIC. This top dog was over $120,000.00 when it was brand new and is available today for ONLY $19,999. This southern Florida beauty has ONLY been driven in fair weather, & has just a mere 128,000 KM on it. It is loaded with power and luxury items such as power convertible hard top, blue tooth, GPS, air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, power locks, tilt, cruise, control, CD changer, remote entry, air bags, security system, plus way more! Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history. You better hurry as only one is available at this great price.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

