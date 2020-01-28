Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 329,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595148
  • VIN: 2GCEK13TX51148827
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Wow! What a super clean Truck! This 2005 Chevrolet Silverado has been very well maintained from previous owner, has been oil sprayed and rust proofed. It has a 5.3L V8 engine, with an automatic transmission, and has 4x4. Clean car history report. Runs and drives fantastic!


It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

