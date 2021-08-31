Menu
2005 Chrysler Crossfire

110,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

LTD~SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE~CLEAN CARFAX~CERTIFIED!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7755270
  • VIN: 1C3AN65L45X032274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp, fast & sporty! This 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster Soft top Convertible, is in fantastic shape, inside & out. It has a 3.2L engine, mated to a manual 6 speed transmission, and produces 215 horspower. It has great options on it, such as power leather seats (driver & passenger) power convertible top, powered spoiler, alloy rims, leather steering wheel, tire pressure monitors, A/C, plus much more. It has a clean Car Fax history report, no accidents reported. The vehicle was previously registered in the U.S.A., and is currently in miles, with 69,000 miles on it. Only 1 available! Call to book an appointment, and for more details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convertible Soft Top

