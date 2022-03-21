2005 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8930215

8930215 Stock #: 1976

1976 VIN: 1FMYU931X5KE29721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

