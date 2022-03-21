$4,500+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2005 Ford Escape
XLT AWD 3.0L V6 Certified 227,000Km
Location
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8930215
- Stock #: 1976
- VIN: 1FMYU931X5KE29721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Alloy Wheels, Good Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
