Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Escape

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Escape

2005 Ford Escape

XLT AWD 3.0L V6 Certified 227,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Escape

XLT AWD 3.0L V6 Certified 227,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8930215
  • Stock #: 1976
  • VIN: 1FMYU931X5KE29721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Alloy Wheels, Good Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 162,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer L...
 280,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 146,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory