$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Chevrolet Express

G2500

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 278,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275079
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V571178159
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White & Black
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Perfect commercial work van for contractors! Runs and drives beautifully. This 2007 Chevrolet Express 2500 is in impeccable shape, inside & out & is equipped with great power options. Such as power windows, back up camera, keyless entry with remote start, shelving unit, with a divider behind the front seats, A/c, plus much more! Very well maintained. (HAS 21 SERVICE RECORDS) Nice and clean, inside and out. Only 1 available.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rearview Camera
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Shelving Unit With Divider

