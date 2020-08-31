Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

278,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

G2500

Location

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

278,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5743758
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V571178153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White & Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect commercial work van for contractors! Runs and drives beautifully. This 2007 Chevrolet Express 2500 is in impeccable shape, inside & out & is equipped with great power options. Such as power windows, back up camera, keyless entry with remote start, shelving unit, with a divider behind the front seats, A/c, plus much more! Very well maintained. (HAS 21 SERVICE RECORDS) Nice and clean, inside and out. Only 1 available.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Shelving Unit With Divider

