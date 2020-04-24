2007 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Folding Rear Seat

Split Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

