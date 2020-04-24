Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

C1500 Long Box WT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

C1500 Long Box WT

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4936860
  • VIN: 1GTEC19J17E564993
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black & Light grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VERY CLEAN WORK TRUCK IN AND OUT!! This 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 has a 5.3L engine, with a freshly rebuilt automatic transmission and new transmission lines. It is a rare find with a 8 foot long box with ONLY 130,000 KM. It has been well maintained. Only one available at this great price.

 

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 130,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot SP...
 177,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Challenge...
 137,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Send A Message