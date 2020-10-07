Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

237,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

SLT

SLT

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

237,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5936811
  • VIN: 1D3HW48K98S562422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Dodge Dakota SLT is in fantastic shape, inside & out. It has a V6 3.6L engine, with an automatic transmission. It is well equipped with options, such as power heated seats, alloy rims, keyless entry, power locks, windows & mirrors, 4x4, plus much more. It also has a CLEAN CarFax history report. We have other trucks available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

416-878-2277

