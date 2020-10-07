2008 Dodge Dakota

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

