$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
SXT MegaCab
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10456488
- VIN: 3D7KR19D68G225952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6