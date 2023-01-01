2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10456488

10456488 VIN: 3D7KR19D68G225952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.