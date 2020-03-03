Menu
2008 Ford E350

Super Duty 10 Passenger & Wheelchair

2008 Ford E350

Super Duty 10 Passenger & Wheelchair

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 312,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4688364
  • VIN: 1FD3E35L48DB40299
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wheelchair Accessible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
10

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

There are so many possibilities for this clean, 2008 Ford E350 Super Duty. You can use it as a regular 10 passenger bus, with a wheelchair lift and wheelchair locks, or you can convert into a personal work or camper bus. It's uses are endless! It has been very well serviced with all the regular check ups. It has so many extras, please call for details. You better hurry to get this rare find at such a great price!

 

It comes fully certified and clean vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Power Wheel Chair Lift

Send A Message