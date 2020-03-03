2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
There are so many possibilities for this clean, 2008 Ford E350 Super Duty. You can use it as a regular 10 passenger bus, with a wheelchair lift and wheelchair locks, or you can convert into a personal work or camper bus. It's uses are endless! It has been very well serviced with all the regular check ups. It has so many extras, please call for details. You better hurry to get this rare find at such a great price!
It comes fully certified and clean vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5