Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5523900
  • VIN: 1FTRW12W38KC10027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WHAT A GORGEOUS ALL AROUND VEHICLE!! Ready for work or play. This well equipped 2008 Ford F-150 FX2 Super Crew is in top condition in and out. It has the small V8, 4.6L engine, mated to an automatic transmission. It's the perfect family vehicle for those get away weekends or going to your local store to pick up your new purchase or supplies. Everyone will love your new versatile ride with it's so many uses. Extra clean in and out, runs & drives fantastic! We have 1 other truck for sale, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2011 Nissan Maxima 3...
 167,000 KM
$9,249 + tax & lic
2006 Chrysler 300 To...
 164,000 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory