Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

XL~4x4~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

XL~4x4~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

  1. 1652999321
  2. 1652999322
  3. 1652999322
  4. 1652999327
  5. 1652999327
  6. 1652999327
  7. 1652999327
  8. 1652999324
  9. 1652999325
  10. 1652999324
  11. 1652999324
  12. 1652999326
  13. 1652999327
  14. 1652999326
  15. 1652999326
  16. 1652999324
  17. 1652999326
  18. 1652999325
  19. 1652999326
  20. 1652999358
  21. 1652999327
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8606045
  • VIN: 1FTSX21508EA58834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black & Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect for work or for personal use. Super clean inside & out! Runs, drives, handles fantastic! Very well maintained from previous owner, 48 Service records on file. We have other trucks, and other vehicles available. Please call to book an appointment, or for more details. This vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2011 Ford Fiesta SE~...
 129,000 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic
1995 Chevrolet Corve...
 178,000 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
1994 GMC Sierra 1500...
 368,000 KM
$7,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory