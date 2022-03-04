2008 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8606045

8606045 VIN: 1FTSX21508EA58834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black & Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet

