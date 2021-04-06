Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

SPORT Extended Cab 3.0L V6 A/c Tilt Cruise

Location

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6900909
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U98PA57619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

3.0L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, SPORT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Cd Audio, Rear Jump Seats, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Tires, Trailer Hitch, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

