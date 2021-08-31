2008 GMC Savana

Menu
296,000 KM

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

AWD 1500 5.3L V8 Loaded Certified

AWD 1500 5.3L V8 Loaded Certified

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

296,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7730926
  • Stock #: 1917
  • VIN: 1GTFH154181180485

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 296,000 KM

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 5.3L V8, Automatic Transmission, Savana 1500 1/2Ton, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Cargo Area Divider, Styled Steel Wheels, B.F. Goodrich Commercial T/A Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

