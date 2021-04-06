Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

246,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Laredo - 3.0L Turbo Diesel

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1J8HR48M88C132272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo has a 3.0L turbo diesel engine, with an automatic transmission, with 4x4. BRAND NEW TURBO AND INTAKE, JUST INSTALLED! It has great power & luxury options, such as power heated leather seats (driver & passenger side), power sunroof, bluetooth, power adjustable pedals, auxiliary audio input, fog lights, remote start, 2 sets of keys, chrome rims, power windows, mirrors, & locks, plus way more! Clean Carfax history report. Only 1 available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. We have other warranties available, please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

