2008 Nissan Pathfinder

140,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5N1AR18B38C621523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with options, such as power seats, with lumbar support, powered sunroof, 4x4, bluetooth, rearview camera, BOSE sound system, power foot pedal, 7 passenger seating, alloy rims, tire pressure monitors, roof rack, alloy rims, keyless entry, cruise, power windows & locks, plus much more! Super clean inside 7 out, was previously well maintained. Vehicle is in miles, it roughly has 224,000 Km's. Clean Carfax history report. Only one available, call for details!

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

