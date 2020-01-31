Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller

$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 255,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627089
  • VIN: JN8AS58V98W100465
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean, & very well maintained little SUV. This 2008 Nissan Rogue has a 4 cylinder engine, mated to an automatic transmission for great power and fuel economy. Best of all, its an all wheel drive and is ready for any inclement weather condition mother nature will throw at you. It has great power and luxury options, such as power heated leather seating, power sunroof, steering wheel controls, Auxiliary port, paddle shift, plus way more. What a great price for under $5,000!! You better hurry as only one is available.

It comes fully certified and clean vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2002 Ford Thunderbir...
 146,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz S...
 123,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 132,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Send A Message