2008 Toyota RAV4

229,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Sport~4WD~2.4L~Power Sunroof~Clean CarFax!

2008 Toyota RAV4

Sport~4WD~2.4L~Power Sunroof~Clean CarFax!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7015448
  • VIN: JTMBD32VX86086098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Toyota Rav4 4x4 has a 2.4L, 4 cylinder engine mated to an automatic overdrive transmission for great power and fuel economy. Nicely equipped with options, such as power sunroof, air conditioning, power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise, tilt, keyless remote entry and so much more. It has been well maintained in and out. Super clean, inside & out! CLEAN CarFax history report. Only 1 available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

