WOW! What a nice clean & sharp little vehicle with such LOW KM! Yes, that's right, ONLY 55,000 Km. Rare Find! This 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT is in immaculate shape, inside & out! Runs and drives fantastic, & has been well maintained. Only 1 available & 4 keys provided. Hurry, while it's still here!

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.