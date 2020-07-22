Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Challenger

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5392601
  • VIN: 2B3LJ54T49H611444

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black & Light Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Dodge Challenger Hemi V8 R/T was designed after the legendary 1970 Challenger!! Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history. It has all the styling of the 1970 and has all the modern upgrades of todays auto’s. It has the famous, 5.7L HEMI engine, mated to an automatic transmission, and only has 137,000 KMs! It is nicely equipped with power & luxury options, such as power heated leather seating, power sunroof, blue tooth, NAV, Auxiliary, Satellite radio, Alloy rims, upgraded Borla exhaust system, remote start, plus much more for under $20,000!

 

It comes fully certified and a clean vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD),differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 167,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Optima LX
 140,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 213,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory