416-878-2277
This 2009 Dodge Challenger Hemi V8 R/T was designed after the legendary 1970 Challenger!! Now is your chance to own a piece of automotive history. It has all the styling of the 1970 and has all the modern upgrades of todays auto’s. It has the famous, 5.7L HEMI engine, mated to an automatic transmission, and only has 137,000 KMs! It is nicely equipped with power & luxury options, such as power heated leather seating, power sunroof, blue tooth, NAV, Auxiliary, Satellite radio, Alloy rims, upgraded Borla exhaust system, remote start, plus much more for under $20,000!
It comes fully certified and a clean vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD),differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
