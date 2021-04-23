+ taxes & licensing
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2009 Dodge Journey R/T AWD is in great shape inside & out. Runs, drives & handles fantastic! It is LOADED with options! Such as power heated leather seats with lumbar support, back up camera, NAV, bluetooth, power sunroof, TV/DVD player, Infinity sound system, 7 passenger seating, alloy rims on BRAND NEW 19 " TIRES, keyless entry with remote start, 2 keys, Sirius Satellite radio, steering wheel controls, & still plus more! We only have 1 of these loaded Dodge Journey's available, other SUV's available. Call for details.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
