2009 Dodge Ram 1500

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6566213
  • VIN: 1D3HV18T09S753271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 2014 Ram 1500 HEMI ST! Very well maintained, runs and drives perfect! It has the famous 5.7L HEMI motor, with great power options, and 4x4. No accidents reported, clean CarFax history report, only 1 previous owner. Only 1 available. Call for details

 

 It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 12 MONTH, 20,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), timing chain, belts, gears & tensioners, oil pump, water pump, differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

