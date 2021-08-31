Menu
2009 Ford Escape

170,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT 2.5L FWD Loaded Certified 170,000Km

2009 Ford Escape

XLT 2.5L FWD Loaded Certified 170,000Km

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7776267
  Stock #: 1922
  VIN: 1FMCU03779KC08867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L 4Cylinder Front Wheel Drive,, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-XXXX

416-249-2277

